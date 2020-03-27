High School Basketball District Considered Possible Area of COVID-19 Spread

The Calhoun County Public Health Department is looking for some assistance in their quest to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Department has identified nine cases as of March 27th and they have been working with the Jackson County Health Department in a possible site of community spread and a specific date due to the incubation period.

The departments have cited the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Boys Basketball District games that took place at Concord High School on Wednesday, March 11th. There were two games that evening, involving two schools from Jackson County, and one each in Calhoun and Hillsdale counties.

The departments are asking the public if they have any knowledge of those that were sick with coronavirus symptoms that attended the event to call their doctor and self-isolate over the next 14 days. Those in attendance and are not sick are outside the infection window.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department stated that because of evidence of community spread, they will not be naming public low-risk exposure locations. In their release, Health Director Eric Pessell stated -

We have received legal advice that this information may not be disclosed as a matter of federal law. Our legal team is monitoring changes made under the emergency orders issued at the federal and state level, however, they do not change the fundamental requirement of compliance with HIPAA.

The Department is urging everyone to take the necessary precautions including washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face, staying home when sick and avoiding those who are sick, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and practice social distancing.