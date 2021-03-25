High School Basketball – District Semifinal Twinbill in Eaton Rapids

With the second night of the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Boys Basketball Districts, several area teams were prepping for a chance to advance to the District Finals knowing that they will see another night on the floor with a win in the semifinals.

Our Games of the Night took place in Eaton Rapids, the first broadcasts from Greyhound Country, and featured three area squads in action for a doubleheader to determine who would square off in the Division 2 District Final Saturday.

The first contest was a match-up of Interstate 8 crosstown rivals in the Harper Creek Beavers and the Pennfield Panthers. The Panthers took both regular season meetings on their way to the I-8 title, their first conference crown since the early 2000s. Pennfield was hoping to avoid the same fate as Lakeview earlier this week, as they attempted to defeat Harper Creek for a third time this season.

Game 2 saw the Marshall Redhawks and the hosting Eaton Rapids Greyhounds, two squads that would have played in their respective District Finals last year had they occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic and cutting the 2020 postseason short. Marshall would have played Pennfield in their Final at Harper Creek, while the Greyhounds would have taken on Parma Western in Jonesville. A Redhawk win could mean a rematch with either of their fellow I-8 rivals Saturday. This game also featured the two teams to hand Pennfield their only two losses of the season.

Four Battle Creek city squads were in action Thursday and several area teams looked to stay alive for the District Finals. Check out the recap and all the scores, including another shocker from the Division 1 district in Sturgis involving Battle Creek Central. Be sure to also follow along with the updated District brackets for the Boys and Girls squads this week.