District Brackets With Updates for High School Boys Basketball

The Boys Basketball Districts heat up this week as several area teams look to continue what could have been a fantastic 2020 postseason cut short due to a global pandemic.

Just as the Girls Basketball Districts were entrenched in their Regional Finals (visit this year's Girls District brackets), the Boys Basketball Districts had reached their Finals before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early for several teams that were still alive at the time. The Pennfield Panthers and Marshall Redhawks were getting set for their third meeting on the season at Harper Creek in Division 2 (we had the semifinal games on WBCK). The Gull Lake Blue Devils were set to challenge Coldwater at Lakeview in Division 1. The Homer Trojans and Quincy Orioles had chances to advance to Regionals in their respective Districts in Division 3. Finally, the Bellevue Broncos and the St. Philip Fighting Tigers were set to tangle one more time as Bellevue looked to extend their District title streak.

Get our free mobile app

To recap how the District brackets were formulated, it all depends on how the teams played this season. For the second year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association has gone with the Michigan Power Rankings to determine the top two seeds in each district. The MPR is based on the winning percentage during the team's season (50 percent), the winning percentage of their opponents (25 percent) and the winning percentage of their opponent's opponents (25 percent). Depending on how many teams are in a district determines a bracket formula that places the top two seeds on opposite ends of the bracket. The remaining teams are placed alphabetically by their official listed name in the MHSAA school directory and different positions in the bracket, regardless of record.

Here are the 2021 District brackets with games updated once complete. Continue to check back throughout the week to see how your local teams are doing.

Division 1-Boys District 2021-Sturgis

Gull Lake's tough schedule and edging out Kalamazoo Central for the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference's East Division for the first time during the two-division setup, led them to the top spot in this district. The Blue Devils narrowly got by Interstate 8 runner-up Coldwater in MPR. Lakeview and Battle Creek Central square off for the third time in a week and were given permission to play the District Quarterfinal in the Cereal City. Like Central, not too many games on the floor for Sturgis, who amassed just 10 games in the regular season.

Division 2-Boys District 2021-Eaton Rapids

This district was ultra-competitive all season long. There were originally six teams in the district, but Olivet was forced to pull out due to COVID issues with their program. That allowed Harper Creek to advance for a third match-up with their crosstown rival and I-8 champion Pennfield. The other side of the bracket has hosting Eaton Rapids, who was also in District Final last year cut short, Charlotte and Marshall.

Division 3-Boys District 2021-Centreville

Half of the area teams in this district were not in contention in the Big 8 Conference race. Bronson provided the best effort with a fourth-place finish. Reading's third place finish in the Big 8 was just enough to garner the top seed, just edging out Southwest 10 runner-up Centreville. White Pigeon finish third in the SW10, causing a tough draw for the local squads.

Division 3-Boys District 2021-Hanover-Horton

While the last district featured three local Big 8 squads, this smaller district features the lone area squad in Big 8 champion Homer, Cascades Conference champion and host Hanover-Horton, Concord (finished sixth in the Big 8) and I-8 cellar dweller Jackson Lumen Christi. This district is one that starts later than others in the week.

Division 3-Boys District 2021-Comstock

Another district that fell from five teams to four as Galesburg-Augusta opted out of the tourney, giving Delton the advance to top seed Comstock. The future rivals (Comstock moves from the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference to the Southwest Athletic Conference next year) should be a great battle in the nightcap of this district that also features crosstown rivals Kalamazoo Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett on the other side of the bracket.

Division 3-Boys District 2021-Dansville

Yes, one more Division 3 district, as Maple Valley heads to the other side of Lansing to a challenging playoff. The Lions open with Central Michigan Athletic Conference runner-up Potterville, with fellow Greater Lansing Athletic Conference foe and champion Leslie on the other side. Dansville hosts after third place finish in the CMAC.

Division 4-Boys District 2021-Bellevue

The host is also the odds-on favorite to win as Bellevue earned the top spot of this district. Two city squads in St. Philip and Calhoun Christian square off after a year full of struggles. Jackson Christian edged out St. Phil for the two-seed. Marshall Academy didn't have many games on the season.

Division 4-Boys District 2021-Colon

Burr Oak earned the surprise top-seed, routing through the South Central Athletic Association's Central Division for the title. On the other side is SCAA West rival Colon, who defeated the Bobcats earlier in the year. Athens and Litchfield round out the original five-team district (Tekonsha was out after continued COVID concerns).

Division 4-Boys District 2021-Eau Claire

The district map this year sent Climax-Scotts west to the lakeshore, earning a top spot in a district that was originally five teams. COVID concerns eliminated two teams early and made the district three teams including hosting Eau Claire and Marcellus Howardsville Christian, who is looking for their fourth straight District Final appearance.