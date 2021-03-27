High School Basketball – Pennfield Powers Past Marshall for District Title

The Michigan High School Athletic Association's Division 2 District Final at Eaton Rapids not only featured two area teams, but seeing the two Interstate 8 squads battle for the third time this season.

The Pennfield Panthers and Marshall Redhawks split the two previous games in 2021, with each team winning on the opposing gymnasiums. The rubber match took place at Eaton Rapids, where both teams won convincingly in their District Semifinal contests.

There were other storylines heading into the game, including what would have been the 2020 District Final at Harper Creek 381 days before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the season short, the trophy would wait a year to be in one of the team's possession. There is also the fact that Pennfield and Marshall played in the District Finals in 2018 and 2019 against each other, with the Redhawks advancing both years.

In this year's District Final, would it be the senior-laden Pennfield Panthers finally getting over the hump and advancing to the Regional Semifinals at Williamston? Or will it be perennial power Marshall, with a Redhawk squad that gelled quickly with just three seniors on the squad and many returners for next season that wants their third-straight District title?

Check out the recap of our Game of the Day and a look at the Regional Semifinals in Williamston, as we will be following the District champ to just east of Lansing. All the other scores from the area's team involved in the District Finals are included, with one more area squad guaranteed a spot in Regionals next week between Bellevue and Marshall Academy. Check out and see if Battle Creek Central's magical run will continue.