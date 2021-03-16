High School Basketball – Spartans Size Too Much for Bearcats

The two Battle Creek teams that represent the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference's East Division finally saw each other for the first time on the floor this season. With the upcoming schedule heading into next week's Michigan High School Athletic Association Districts, it will seem like deja vu.

The Battle Creek Central Bearcats hosted their crosstown rival Lakeview Spartans Tuesday night in the first of three meetings over the next week. The squads were supposed to play each other at Lakeview back on February 26th, but the game was cancelled just hours before tip-off after COVID-19 issues force the Bearcats to quarantine. That game has been rescheduled for this Friday, March 19th.

Both teams learned earlier this week that they will square off one more time a week from now in the Division 1 District Quarterfinals with the right to advance to the Semifinals in Sturgis against the district's top-seed, the Gull Lake Blue Devils, on Thursday, March 25th.

No matter what the records are heading into a rivalry contest like this, round one of this three-round bout began with a slugfest at Chuck Turner Court at Central Field House.

