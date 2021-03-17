High School Basketball – St. Philip Slips Past Athens

Two of the youngest teams in the area took to the floor for their second meeting in just over a week Wednesday night in our Game of the Night on WBCK.

The St. Philip Fighting Tigers are coming off a week that saw their halftime lead at Athens slip away in a 49-42 loss, followed by a boat race loss to Colon and their first win on the season over North Adams-Jerome. The Red and White started the final week of the regular season with another loss to the Magi in Colon. Their game tonight gave the Tigers an opportunity to return the favor to the Indians of Athens with a win on their home floor. While St. Philip has two players with varsity experience before the season began, the Tigers are "trusting the process" of building their team with two freshman and three eighth-graders playing at the top level.

Get our free mobile app

As for Athens, the Indians have been playing their best ball of the season heading into the contest. Following their win over St. Philip on March 8th, Athens has gone on to win two of their next three games that includes a victory at Calhoun Christian to start off the final week. With four wins on the season and three in their last four games, the Indians were looking to continue the trend. This comes from an Athens squad with just one senior, four freshman and the lack of a JV squad.

Check out the recap of our Game of the Night from Wednesday and a short schedule of scores. There is also an update on the Game of the Night for this Friday that you will want to check out.