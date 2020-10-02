High School Football – Week 3 Twinbill Begins in Hastings Tonight

When you think of Week 3 of the High School Football season in Michigan, it usually concludes the first-third of the season. In this season's six-week sprint to the postseason, it is the arrival of the halfway point schedule.

We have two broadcasts this week scheduled, and it all begins with our second straight road trip out of the area as we head north to Hastings for the first time. The last time we headed to Barry County was for a postseason game in Middleville in 2018 for the Battle Creek Central Bearcats first win in 15 years in the playoffs.

We return tonight for an pivotal Interstate 8 battle between the Pennfield Panthers and the Hastings Saxons. We have yet to see Pennfield this year as they enter the contest at 1-1 both overall and in conference play. After a 26-20 win at home over the Harper Creek Beavers, the Panthers are looking to return to form after a 28-22 road defeat at Parma Western.

The Saxons are coming off the highlight of the I-8 season, a 14-13 road win at state powerhouse Jackson Lumen Christi, for their first win on the young season. The loss for Lumen Christi was their first conference loss since Week 3 of 2017 to Harper Creek. Ironically, the Titans host the Beavers this week. Hastings has been on a conference roll, winning three of their last five I-8 contests.

A complete look at the Week 3 games can be found below in the preview video, along with several time changes for games in our area for Battle Creek Central, Lakeview, Marshall, Athens and Bellevue. There's also a quick look at our Saturday Game of the Day at C.W. Post Field.