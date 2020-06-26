Hit And Run Driver Runs Over Cycle Rider

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the lookout for a silver or light gray car involved in a hit and run crash. Unfortunately, that’s the extent of the description they’ve got to work with so far.

A 31-year-old motorcycle rider from Battle Creek rear-ended a vehicle at Helmer and Goguac midafternoon yesterday. The rider was thrown from the cycle onto the pavement. The hit and run vehicle was right behind the cycle and failed to stop. The driver ran over the motorcycle rider. The driver then sped away from the scene, heading south on Helmer. The motorcycle rider at last word was hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash is now being investigated by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public to identify the driver of the silver vehicle which fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 269 781-0880 or the area Silent Observer at 269 964-3888.