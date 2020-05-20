Hold Your Tassels! Kalamazoo May Have Real Graduation Ceremonies in August

It's not quite a B movie plot, but it is good news for seniors (and maybe, more so, their families) at the three Kalamazoo high schools. Upon further review, the Kalamazoo Public Schools decided to tentatively plan to have real, live graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020, in early August, thus allowing family and friends the experience of seeing their graduate walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

Now, keep in mind, there are a lot of ifs in this announcement: If the governor lifts restrictions, if infections don't being to climb, if people can follow crowd size limits, and if they can stay six feet apart for distancing guidelines.

Here is the tentative schedule, if it happens.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Phoenix High School

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Loy Norrix High School

Thursday, Aug. 6: Kalamazoo Central High School

As stated, there are still many variables and unknowns, not just about these ceremonies, but also, about society and life in Michigan, in general. Four months ago, we didn't see this almost complete shutdown of our lives coming. Will, and how far will, restrictions be loosened, and more specifically to the question of graduation ceremonies, where will these ceremonies happen? Would an outdoor setting add a small measure of safety, as it would keep people from being in a hot, sweaty (remember, it's August in Michgan) closed setting?

Also, what about the graduates themselves. Early August would be about the time many new graduates are beginning to pack and prepare to leave for college. But with colleges and universities situations' up in the air, too, the picture is at best a bit murky at this point in mid-May.

But stay tuned, Things should begin to clear up soon.