Hole Cut in Roof of Kalamazoo Dollar General Store, $3,000 Stolen From Safe

Police are trying to locate a suspect or suspects involved in an elaborate theft at a Kalamazoo Dollar General store.

According to MLive, a hole was cut into the roof of the building and authorities believed at least one thief was able to lower themself into the store from above. It happened at the store in the Milwood neighborhood on Portage Street sometime late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning while the store was closed.

When Kalamazoo police officers arrived at the store, it was discovered that a safe had been broken into and that nearly $3,000 in cash was stolen.

There is no suspect description available at this time but authorities are trying to obtain surveillance footage from nearby to see if they can find any clues. The store will remain closed through the weekend while investigations continue.