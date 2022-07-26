Suspect Sought For Attempted Armed Robbery at Kalamazoo Township Business

Suspect Sought For Attempted Armed Robbery at Kalamazoo Township Business

Township of Kalamazoo Police Department

Authorities in the Kalamazoo Township area are searching for a suspect to attempted an armed robbery at a business over the weekend.

Police say the suspect entered a local establishment in the 2000 block of W. Main Street Sunday evening, and demanded money from the store clerk. During the robbery, he implied he had a weapon, but never brandished it.

Get our free mobile app

Police received the 911 call shortly after 9:50 pm Sunday and responded.

The suspect is being described as a black male with long hair, last seen wearing a white shirt and red jacket. The witness to the robbery said he fled the scene in a Gold SUV before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police at (269) 488-8911, or the Silent Observer hotline at (269) 343-2100.

Recent String of Robberies in Kalamazoo

Sunday's robbery was only the latest in a number of instances across the Kalamazoo area recently.

A flash mob robbery happened the week of July 17th at an Ulta on west Michigan. The incidents, on July 11th, and again on July 13th, saw at least a dozen individuals get away with about $16,000 worth of goods, mostly perfume.

Those robberies didn't involve firearms, but two other instances did.

In Richland - just northeast of Kalamazoo - an armed robbery of of a Circle K gas station on 32nd Street happened on July 22nd. The suspects, one male, one female, entered the store and stole lottery tickets.

They were seen leaving in a dark sedan, and are still at large.

Then the week of July 11th, police were called to a Speedway gas station in the 3900 block of S. Westnedge for an armed robbery.

Police are still searching for two men suspected of walking into the store just after 3 a.m. that day, threatening the clerk, and leaving with an undetermined amount of money.

Those suspects fled on foot, and were either picked up by someone, or had a car parked in the area, according to authorities.

One suspect was described as a male with brown eyes, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and the number "99" on the front. He was also wearing a white mask.

The other suspect was wearing a two-toned gray and black zip-up hoodie with a red mask covering his face.

Both were wearing stone-washed jeans.

If you have any information on suspects involved in any of these recent robberies, you are encouraged to contact Kalamazoo Authorities at (269) 488-8911.

15 Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan Based on Crime Rates

These are the Michigan cities that have the highest crime rates. Take a look and see if your city made it onto the list.
Filed Under: armed, kalamazoo, robbery
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top