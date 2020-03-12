How Much Federal Money Is Michigan Receiving For The Coronavirus?

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Congress passed H.R 6074 and President Donald Trump signed that bill last week.  The bill authorized $8.3 billion in funding to help fight coronavirus as the disease.

Where are those taxpayer dollars going, according to Yahoo Finance here is the breakdown:

  • The bill includes more than $3 billion for research and development of vaccines, as well as more than $800 million for research for treatments.
  • More than $2 billion is slated for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and $61 million to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • The U.S. Agency for International Development would receive more than $1 billion.
  • More than $1 billion will go to the state and local public health efforts including community health centers and state and local governments.
  • It also authorizes roughly $500 million to allow for Medicare providers to administer telehealth services.
  • Other agencies

How much of those funds will be coming to the state of Michigan?  According to HHS Michigan will receive $14,567,049.90.

There are only 7 other states and New York City who are receiving more funding than the state of Michigan.

The state of California is receiving the most funding totaling $37.706.709.60 with Texas right behind them at $35,226,922.50.

A state-by-state breakdown is available here.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595

 

Filed Under: coronavirus COVID-19, funding
Categories: Michigan, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top