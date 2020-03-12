How Much Federal Money Is Michigan Receiving For The Coronavirus?
Congress passed H.R 6074 and President Donald Trump signed that bill last week. The bill authorized $8.3 billion in funding to help fight coronavirus as the disease.
Where are those taxpayer dollars going, according to Yahoo Finance here is the breakdown:
- The bill includes more than $3 billion for research and development of vaccines, as well as more than $800 million for research for treatments.
- More than $2 billion is slated for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and $61 million to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- The U.S. Agency for International Development would receive more than $1 billion.
- More than $1 billion will go to the state and local public health efforts including community health centers and state and local governments.
- It also authorizes roughly $500 million to allow for Medicare providers to administer telehealth services.
- Other agencies
How much of those funds will be coming to the state of Michigan? According to HHS Michigan will receive $14,567,049.90.
There are only 7 other states and New York City who are receiving more funding than the state of Michigan.
The state of California is receiving the most funding totaling $37.706.709.60 with Texas right behind them at $35,226,922.50.
A state-by-state breakdown is available here.
