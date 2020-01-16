HS Basketball – Hot Shooting Propels St. Philip

The St. Philip Fighting Tigers were home for the first time in 2020 as they welcomed the Jackson Christian Royals in South Central Athletic Association play.

Though the two teams are in different divisions, all conference games count towards their records within their respective divisions. The Tigers were looking to keep pace with Bellevue and Athens, who began the night tied atop the SCAA West. The Royals were looking to inch closer to Pittsford in the middle of the SCAA East, chasing Camden-Frontier and Hillsdale Academy.

Both teams also provide prolific scorers in St. Philip senior Conor Gausselin and Jackson Christian Nathan Blumenstock.

It was a very short schedule for Thursday, as the Boys contests will shift to a more Tuesday-Friday schedule beginning next week. Check out all the scores from the five contests (including one Girls game) and the recap of our Game of the Night below.