HS Basketball – Redhawks Can’t Catch Cardinals at Home (VIDEO)

In a week full of schedule changes due to the extreme winter weather, two of the top teams in the Interstate 8 met for the second time this season.

The I-8 squads have begun their second go-around the league, and a rematch between the Coldwater Cardinals and the Marshall Redhawks brought the same excitement as the first get-together this season in Branch County.

It was a pivotal game for both teams, as the Cardinals looked to take the lead in the I-8. They were tied with the Parma Western Panthers atop the league, but Western had their game at Pennfield with the Panthers postponed (re-scheduled for February 5th). Marshall looked to inch closer to the leaders, trailing them by 1 1/2 games and sitting in third. The Redhawks headed into the contest with two conference losses, both to the leaders of the I-8 by a total of three points.

Check out the recap of our Game of the Night below, along with all of the scores from an exciting night on the area hardwood.

NOTE - Here are the postponed games from Friday and their rescheduled dates...

Kalamazoo Central at Battle Creek Central - moved to February 12th

Parma Western at Pennfield - moved to February 5th

Loy Norrix at Gull Lake - moved to February 2nd