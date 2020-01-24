HS Basketball – Spartans Sputter At Home Against Blue Devils

The Lakeview Spartans and Gull Lake Blue Devils rivalry continued Friday with the two teams jockeying for position in the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference's East Division. It was a physical game that saw one of the best players in the area injured and returning in the second half.

Tommy Moore led the Spartans with 11 points but it wasn't enough as Lakeview fell 47-39 on their home floor. Moore sustained a broken nose in the second quarter and returned with a face mask. Cole Einhardt supplied the offense in the interim, finishing with nine points.

Gull Lake's top scorer on the season, guard Caleb Taylor, surpassed his 15-point average to lead the Blue Devils with a game-high 19 points. Stellar sophomore Tyler Corstange scored 12.

With the win, Gull Lake continues to hold the second-place spot in the SMAC East at 3-1, a game behind the division-leading Kalamazoo Central Maroon Giants. Lakeview's loss puts them at 1-2 in the division, tied for third after Battle Creek Central's win over Loy Norrix Friday.

Here are all the scores from a busy Friday night -

Boys Basketball

Battle Creek Central 56, Loy Norrix 50 (BC Central 3-7)

Gull Lake 47, Lakeview 39 (Gull Lake 6-4, Lakeview 6-3) - WBCK Game of the Night

Harper Creek 63, Parma Western 56 (Harper Creek 5-5)

Pennfield 52, Jackson Northwest 45 (Pennfield 8-2)

St. Philip 61, Athens 45 (St. Philip 8-2, Athens 4-5)

Bellevue 71, Tekonsha 24 (Bellevue 7-2, Tekonsha 3-7)

Climax-Scotts 77, Waldron 48 (Climax-Scotts 5-4)

Schoolcraft 68, Delton 30 (Delton 4-5)

Constantine 65, Galesburg-Augusta 26 (Galesburg-Augusta 1-8)

Homer 75, Reading 54 (Homer 8-2)

Leslie 70, Maple Valley 51 (Maple Valley 1-9)

Hastings 58, Marshall 43 (Marshall 5-5)

Lansing Christian 67, Olivet 61 - OT (Olivet 3-7)

Quincy 58, Jonesville 31 (Quincy 8-2)

Bronson 61, Union City 46 (Bronson 3-8, Union City 2-8)

Girls Basketball

Battle Creek Central 70, Loy Norrix 16 (BC Central 7-3)

Lakeview 52, Gull Lake 47 (Lakeview 8-3, Gull Lake 5-6)

Harper Creek 40, Parma Western 30 (Harper Creek 8-3)

Jackson Northwest 58, Pennfield 30 (Pennfield 3-9)

Climax-Scotts 44, Waldron 22 (Climax-Scotts 5-4)

Schoolcraft 49, Delton 30 (Delton 6-5)

Galesburg-Augusta 47, Constantine 45 (Galesburg-Augusta 5-6)

Homer 43, Reading 36 (Homer 4-7)

Leslie 41, Maple Valley 31 (Maple Valley 2-8)

Marshall 47, Hastings 24 (Marshall 6-5)

Olivet 43, Lansing Christian 41 (Olivet 5-5)

Jonesville 37, Quincy 25 (Quincy 7-3)

Bronson 47, Union City 33 (Bronson 6-4, Union City 2-8)