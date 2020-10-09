HS Football – Bearcats Can’t Stop Giants Running Game

Records during a season can be beneficial to a team to show how solid of a program is during any season. With rivalry games like our Game of the Night on WBCK, the statement of "throwing out the record books" reigned true again this year.

The 117th edition of the Oldest Rivalry in Michigan was renewed Friday night with the Kalamazoo Central Maroon Giants and the Battle Creek Central Bearcats.

As the second half of the shortened season begins, a lot was at stake for both squads. Battle Creek Central could even their record on the season while winning their second straight over the Maroon Giants. For Kalamazoo Central, win number one would come at a perfect time as they jockey for position in their Division 2 district after going winless against teams that were a combined 8-1.

It was also a slightly different game from a spectator standpoint. It was first game that allowed up to 1,000 spectators after an Michigan executive order allowed for more people to gather outdoors. Social distance was exhibited in the stands and during Battle Creek Central's homecoming festivities at halftime.

There were other rivalry games in Week 4 and several games pushed up in time to avoid the threat of mosquitoes and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. All the scores from this week are part of our Game of the Night recap below.

One more note - Congratulations to O'Marion Davis and Zadia Torres (who plays volleyball, girls soccer and kicks for the football team) as being named King and Queen of Homecoming.