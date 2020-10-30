HS Football – Interstate 8 Squads Clash to Open Playoffs

The six-week regular season concluded last week with a few last minute surprises. The surprises led to a few last-minute seeding changes in a different Michigan High School Athletic Association playoff this year.

That is the case in tonight's Game of the Night on WBCK, as the Harper Creek Beavers assured a home seed in Division 3 with their win over Benton Harbor last week. As the fourth seed in the district, they would either play Coldwater or Parma Western depending on their results on Saturday. The Beavers were also able to hold the home spot after the two Interstate 8 squads ended with different results last week.

Now, Harper Creek gets just their second home game in the shortened 2020 season and face the Parma Western Panthers, one of the two I-8 squads that they didn't see this season.

It's already been a busy week of postseason play as Athens and Climax-Scotts began the playoffs in 8-Man Thursday night. There are several games taking place tonight and three more games Saturday. The Lakeview Spartans are one of the teams involved in the afternoon matinee games to wrap up our area playoff games this week. Check out the preview of tonight's contest, the complete schedule and scores from Thursday below.