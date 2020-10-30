HS Football Playoffs – Beavers Power Past Parma Western

It was just the second home game this season for the Harper Creek Beavers and the last one for the season as a pivotal Division 3 District Quarterfinal contest took place at "The Beaverdome" Friday night.

Our Game of the Night on WBCK saw the Beavers host a familiar foe in Interstate 8 rival Parma Western. The Panthers were looking to change their ways at the right time after dropping two of their last three contests, putting them out of hosting an opening round contest.

The Beavers were hoping to entertain the home fans with the continuation of their season into next week's District Semifinals, with strong defense and a solid rushing attack that has propelled them to three straight wins to end the regular season.

There were 11 games tonight involving area teams and there was one shocking upset mixed in, determining an interesting District Semi in Division 4. The first postseason week in the Michigan High School Athletic Association concludes Saturday with three more games - one with City giant Lakeview and the other two in the 8-Man ranks. Be sure to check out the recap of the Game of the Night and all the scores from the busiest of the three nights in the opening round of the playoffs.