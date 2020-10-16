HS Football Preview – Beavers and Redhawks Square Off in I-8 Rivalry

The home stretch of the six-week High School Football sprint of 2020 has arrived this week with several quality games on the schedule.

Our Game of the Night takes us over to Marshall in the final conference games for the hosting Redhawks and the Harper Creek Beavers. Both teams look to continue their momentum following huge victories over previously undefeated squads.

It is just one of the great games among the City teams in Week 5. A lot of questions will also be answered as we have reached the final third of this shortened gridiron season. Can Battle Creek Central earn their second win on the season? Will Lakeview stay undefeated. Can Pennfield and St. Philip pick up their second straight victories?

A preview of tonight's game and a complete schedule can seen below in our video. As a reminder, we still have limited capacity at the area games so be sure to join us for our Game of the Night in the City of Hospitality.