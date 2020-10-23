HS Football Preview – SMAC Title on the Line at Lakeview

We have arrived to the finish of the shortened High School Football season in Michigan and for us on WBCK, we have a double-header weekend.

Our first Game of the Night will take us to Lakeview for the first time since Week 1 as the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference title is on the line. Since some of the nine schools in the SMAC were able to hold on to their non-conference games with members of the Capital Area Athletics Conference's Blue Division, the conference will be determined by overall record. In that case, there are four teams currently at 4-1 including the Lakeview Spartans and the St. Joseph Bears. Those two teams square off today (earlier contests for both games this week).

Our second game follows the Michigan State Spartans game on WBCK and takes us back to C.W. Post Field, where the St. Philip Fighting Tigers welcome the reigning Division 1 champs in 8-Man - the Colon Magi.

There are several great games with home-field advantage in the first round of the 11-Man playoffs on the line for Harper Creek, Pennfield and Marshall. Also, will Olivet finish a perfect Greater Lansing Athletic Conference title for the fourth straight year? Can Homer defeat Jonesville tonight to wrap up the Big 8 title? Check out the schedule scrolling below the preview of tonight's St. Joseph-Lakeview contest.

Note - I realized that I said Gull Lake was playing Portage Northern. It's actually at Portage Central. Portage Northern is at Kalamazoo Central this week.