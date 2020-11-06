HS Football – Spartans Head West for District Semi Battle

The Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs continue this week with the District Semifinals in the 11-Man ranks with five games involving area teams to kick it off.

For our Game of the Night on 95.3 WBCK, we make our way to Portage Northern and get our first look at the three-year-old Huskie Stadium as the hosting Huskies welcome the Lakeview Spartans. These two fellow Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference foes have not seen each other since 2017 as the two squads were split between the former East and West divisions. This season, the teams were set to square off at Spartan Memorial Stadium in the original Week 2 and would have been the conference opener for Lakeview.

These two teams have played each other 21 times since 1975 when the two teams were members of the old Big 7 Conference. Tonight will be the third time that the Spartans and Huskies have met in the postseason with the other two meetings taking place in 2013 and 2014. Lakeview won both of those contests to advance.

There are two other City teams that are still in action as well in the District Semis with one on the road tonight, the other at home on Saturday. For a complete look at the second week of the playoffs in our area and a preview of tonight's contest, check out the video below.