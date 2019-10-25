HS Football – Spartans Look to Stay Unscathed Hosting Harper

Two City teams that are in different positions in their final week of the season will square off in an old crosstown rivalry.

The Lakeview Spartans have done something that may have not been possible after a 2-7 season last year under first-year head coach Jerry Diorio. In the second season, the Purple and White are heading into their first postseason since 2016. They are also undefeated and looking for their first clean regular season since 2013.

The Harper Creek Beavers are at 3-5 on the year, matching their win total from last year under head coach Mason Converse in his first season. A win in their regular season finale could build momentum for next season, like it did last season when they hosted the Spartans.

Two teams with two different records, and a rivalry where you could easily negate the records heading into the game.

Check out this week's Game of the Night preview and the complete Week 9 schedule, including a huge 8-Man battle for state honorable mention Climax-Scotts.