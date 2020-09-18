HS Football – Spartans Strong in 2020 Opener Against Bearcats
In 2020, it has been the year of changes in routine, ways to communicate, distance and learning in school. When it comes to the beginning of the 2020 High School Football season, a small change can be great.
For the first time since 2000, the Lakeview Spartans and Battle Creek Central Bearcats would begin their seasons against each other, putting a whole new meaning on this long-time crosstown rivalry. Both teams had something to prove to begin the new campaign in a shortened six-game season, a season reduced from the normal nine-game slate.
The Spartans wanted something that shouldn't change, as in continuing their regular season winning streak after their second 9-0 season in school history.
A change in decade could also provide a benefit for the Bearcats, who won in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018 over Lakeview. It was just two of four wins over the Spartans in the 2010s.
Add one more change with an earlier kick-off due to a threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis and you have an interesting start to our High School Football season on WBCK.
The remaining games in Week 1 took place at their normal times across the area, and a few games were moved to Saturday afternoon. Check out all the scores and a recap of our Game of the Night below.