Iargo Springs is a Michigan Hidden Gem That’s Worth a Road Trip

Located in the Huron National Forest, just off the River Road Scenic Byway, Iargo Springs is where waters once-believed to be sacred flow through to the Au Sable River.

A Lot of History in the Huron-Manistee National Forests

Once known as the premiere spot for logging in Michigan's earlier history, the Au Sable River and the Huron National Forest holds a kind of energy you absolutely can not deny.

Not to get all "mystical" on you but there is a feeling in that area unlike any other in Michigan and there is also much more to see and learn than you may realize at first.

Michigan's US-23 Heritage Route, also known as the River Road Scenic Byway is one of the best routes to take to see as much as you can.

From Lumberman's Monument, which the DNR says "is dedicated to the pioneer spirit and efforts of the Michigan Lumbermen" to all the dams, ponds and scenic overlooks along the Au Sable River, Northeast Michigan is a nature-lover's playground.

CLICK HERE for the Michigan DNR's guide to seeing it all, "Lumberman's Monument Auto Tour."

Just a short drive down River Road or a gorgeous hike from Lumberman's Monument sits Iargo Springs.

What Is Iargo Springs?

Pronounced "eye-are-go" this area is one that holds a special place in the hearts of those who have seen it.

Here's a look at the beautiful sights you'll see as well as some history and facts:

Iargo Springs - Oscoda, Michigan Iargo Springs makes for a gorgeous hike for anyone who loves being by the Au Sable river up in Northeast Michigan. We also think it is pretty photogenic.

Believe Me, This Place Is Special

When my best friend and her husband moved up towards the Oscoda area and now have started to plant roots and build their lives in Tawas, Iargo Springs has always been one of the must-stops when I come to visit.

This place, among many other hiking and sightseeing destinations around the area, holds a special place in my heart and I have made incredible memories with them there.

It is like being transported into a whole new world. Being in the forest with minimal cell signal, the sound of the babbling water from the springs, the beauty once you get to the river banks, it makes you forget everything else going on in the world. It gives you a chance to stop and breathe in some fresh air.

I'm not the world's most spiritual person but I fully believe there are spiritual experiences to be had at Iargo Springs. There is definitely a reason Michigan's Native Americans believed this area to be sacred, you can just feel it.

Here is a look at some of the other beauty to be seen around the area:

The Scenic Beauty Of Northeast Michigan Big Seven Travel has named the River Road National Scenic Byway as Michigan's "Most Scenic Drive" for 2021. It is a gorgeous stretch of road filled with forests, trails, scenic overlooks and runs parallel to the historic Au Sable River

