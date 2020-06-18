Ibison Concessions is Open For Business

Remember those delicious elephant ears and funnel cakes at Kalamazoo Ribfest. Here's where you can get them.

During the Covid-19 pandemic many businesses had to find creative ways to keep the money coming in. Ibison Concessions took that challenge and ran with it very early on in the pandemic. They set up a long table to separate the concession window from the drive up customers. The credit card/cash machine is at the end of that table as you can see in the picture below.

Dana Marshall

The friendly staff of Ibison Concessions would then push your drinks and/or food in baskets using a long rake in order to provide touch free service. Pretty genius if you ask me. Check out the video I recorded on TikTok below.

If you want to grab yourself some delicious elephant ears or funnel cakes here is the location and hours of operation:

You'll find the Ibison Concessions trailer in the BP gas station parking lot at the corner of East V Ave and South Sprinkle Road in Vicksburg, MI.

Their drive thru is open Wednesday - Sunday from 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

Ibison makes way more than just elephant ears and funnel cakes. In fact, they can cater your events for you. Get more info or contact Ibison Concessions & Catering on their facebook page by clicking here. Check out the full interview with Misty Ibison below.

Bonus Video