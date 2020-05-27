Impaired Driving Cause of Car Versus Combine Crash

Three people were hurt and one of them was arrested following a crash in northeastern Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 24000 block of L Drive North, south of Prairie Lake, after a vehicle had rear-ended a farming combine. Authorities learned that the driver, a 35-year-old Nashville man, was speeding on L Drive and crested a hill before the collision with the much-slower combine.

The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries before he was taken to the Calhoun County Jail. He is being held on charges of Driving on a Suspended License and Suspicion of Operating A Vehicle Under the Influence of a Drug.

The other occupants of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Lansing woman and a 29-year-old Pennfield Township woman, were also treated at the scene and released. The operator of the farming combine was not hurt.

Investigators believe that speed and impairment were factors in the crash.