Indiana Mother Missing for Weeks Last Known to be in Kalamazoo

An Indiana mother of two has been missing since the end of June and was last known to be in Kalamazoo Michigan.

An Indiana woman has not been seen since the morning of Wednesday, June 30, 2021. 29-year-old Jamie Ohlmann dropped her two young sons off at her parent's home in Clarksville, Indiana. Her parents assumed she was dropping her children off before heading to work. It was the last time her friends and family heard from her. Her parents reported her missing the next day and Jamie is currently listed as a missing person in the state of Indiana.

All attempts to make contact with Jamie have failed. Only one call has gone through to Jamie's phone and it was the day after she initially went missing. Her phone was pinged in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the time but has since remained turned off.

Jamie's family says she had been in contact with a man living in Kalamazoo, Michigan and they believe she may have traveled to the Kalamazoo area. They say they are concerned for Jamie's wellbeing and say she may have not been in the best frame of mind according to a note they found from her after she had been reported missing. Jamie's family says this is out of character for the mother of two.

Jamie is described as a 29-year-old female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with medium-length black/dark brown hair with bangs, and brown eyes. Jamie has a clock tattoo on her right upper arm, a floral tattoo on her left upper arm, and a large ‘galaxy’ tattoo across her chest. She has a nostril piercing and typically wears a hoop.

Jamie could be in the company of a man and traveling in a 2019 red Subaru Impreza hatchback, similar to the ones pictured in the link.

Anyone with information on Jamie's whereabouts is asked to contact Indiana State Police at 1-800-831-8953 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Courtesy of the family of Jamie Ohlmann

