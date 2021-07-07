Interview with Erika Sanzi From Parents Defending Education

I interviewed Erika Sanzi, Director of Outreach, from a group called Parents Defending Education. Parents Defending Education:

"is a national grassroots organization working to reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas. Through network and coalition building, investigative reporting, litigation, and engagement on local, state, and national policies, we are fighting indoctrination in the classroom — and promoting the restoration of a healthy, non-political education for our kids."

Believe it or not, they actually believe "that our children’s education should be based on scholarship and facts, and should nurture their development into the happy, resilient, free-thinking, educated citizens every democracy needs".

Erika wanted to discuss what occurred last week at the National Education Association (NEA) four-day online convention, The National Education Association voted to adopt a plan to spend a minimum of $127,600 to push the racist Critical Racial Theory (CRT) on the school children of our nation.

They also voted to target who they perceive as opponents to teaching our children the Marxist and racist goals of CRT. From the NEA's website:

"NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked"

Erika stated:

"While we keep hearing from superintendents, teachers and media talking heads that no one is teaching CRT in schools, the largest teachers' union in the country just doubled down on ensuring it continues to be taught in schools. The entire claim that ‘CRT is not a thing in K12’ is a lie. Meanwhile, they failed in 2019 to pass a measure that would ‘make student learning the priority of the organization."

Please enjoy my very informative interview with Erika:

