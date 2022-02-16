Irving of Battle Creek will Melt into a Puddle of Love Once He Warms Up

Irving is an incredibly sweet snuggle bug that loves to play.

Just look at that pink nose! Even Irving's face shows how sweet he can be. Irving is about 9-months-old and has lots of kitten energy. He can be on the shy side when you first meet but once you give him a few pets and talk sweet, he melts into a cuddle puddle full of love.

Irving loves to play with toys and with the other active cats at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan. He came to the shelter with several littermates, some of which have already found their forever home. Irving hopes he can find his own forever family real soon.

Irving would love to go to a home that already has an active cat. He would also be incredibly happy to go to a home with one of his siblings that are still at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). Staff at HSSCM offer special pricing when you adopt two cats or kittens, buy one get one half off. Having a playmate will ensure Irving doesn't get lonely and has someone to play with.

Irving would do well in most homes. He would do best in a home with children over 8 years of age who would be respectful of his size and space. He would likely do well with a dog if given a slow and positive introduction.

Would you like to make Irving a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Irving isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

