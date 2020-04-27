Is Intelligence In Short Supply In Michigan Politics These Days

Sometimes you just have to shake your head and wonder if it takes much intelligence these days to get elected to a State or Federal seat or do these politicians enjoy doing something to bring attention to themselves no matter how ignorant it makes them look.

Friday I published a piece in which I informed my readers that the Detroit faction of the Michigan Democratic Party was going to vote the next day to censure Democrat State Representative Karen Whitsett for thanking President Trump for helping to save her life from COVID-19. That was and is truly disgusting and extremely unintelligent.

Today I am publishing this piece because WLNS news is reporting about a Republican state senator, Dale Zorn of Ida who wore a face covering that resembled the Confederate flag.

Why would you do something like that knowing what the Confederate flag symbolizes to many people and your opponents will use whatever they can to attack you with and you hand them a Roadrunner size mallet.

You would if you are not that intelligent or you are asking for attention, any attention no matter how stupid it makes you look.

Senator Zorn told Kiyerra Lake from WLNS news:

I told my wife it probably will raise some eyebrows, but it was not a Confederate flag

That tells you right there that he knew exactly what he was doing.

He then went on to say:

Even if it was a Confederate flag, you know, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools and that’s part of our national history and it’s something we can’t just throw away because it is part of our history. And if we want to make sure that the atrocities that happened during that time doesn’t happen again, we should be teaching it. Our kids should know what that flag stands for.

Ok it is part of our history and I agree it should be taught but what does that have to do with you wearing it as a state Senator in the Senate Chambers, are you an elected official from a Confederate state? The answer would be no since there are no longer any Confederate states. By the way Senator Zorn Michigan was never part of the Confederacy either.

The Senator apologized for the type of mask he was wearing when he stated:

I’m sorry for my choice of pattern on the face mask I wore yesterday on the Senate floor. I did not intend to offend anyone; however, I realize that I did, and for that I am sorry. Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents. My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode.

Does anyone really believe anything he is saying in his apology?

Democrat Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich from Flint said he was:

at a loss for words

So am I Senator Ananich, so am I.

