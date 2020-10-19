It’s “Soup du Zoo” Wednesday at Binder Park Zoo

Just in time for a chilly fall day, “Soup for You!” Wednesday is going to be cloudy and a little cool, and the perfect day for a hot bowl of soup at Binder Park Zoo!

“Soup du Zoo" will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 11 am-1 pm at the Zoo, and you don’t have to get out of your car.

They’ll have eight delicious soups “to-go” for a $10 donation. Each order will include a 12 oz. serving of hot soup, crackers, bottled water, and a special treat – while supplies last! Guests can take-away their soup order or enjoy it at one of the picnic pavilions.

It’s being hosted by RE/MAX Perrett Associates and Binder Park Zoo with support from The Fire Hub, Finley’s Grill & Smokehouse, and Schlotzky’s. The RE/MAX hot air balloon tethered on site.

The 18th annual Soup Day fundraiser is a popular event organized by the RE/MAX team each year to support the community. This year, they’re revising it just a bit.

“The pandemic has affected us all both personally and professionally” stated a RE/MAX spokesperson, “and despite those challenges, it’s amazing to see the goodness and generosity of people in their desire to support the zoo. It’s been a privilege - and a lot of fun for our team to revise Soup Day into a safe and socially distanced fundraiser this year, and we are hoping for a great turnout.”

Volunteers will direct guests to the stations where they can place their orders and pick-up their selections without leaving their cars. Eight soup flavors will be available:

Chicken Noodle

Roasted Tomato Basil

Cream of Potato with Bacon

Beef Chili

Butternut Squash

Thai Chicken and Curry

Fire Hub’s Roasted Tomato Basil

Finley’s Beefy Tomato

The animals at the zoo need to be fed and cared for every day, and while they can’t eat soup - the great news is that you can!

Find more details on the Facebook event page, or by calling 269-968-6101.

All proceeds from Soup Day will benefit Binder Park Zoo. People may also provide additional support with an online donation at or with a check to:

RE/MAX Perrett Associates

317 E Columbia Ave

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Soup Day -Binder Park Zoo