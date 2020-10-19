It’s “Soup du Zoo” Wednesday at Binder Park Zoo
Just in time for a chilly fall day, “Soup for You!” Wednesday is going to be cloudy and a little cool, and the perfect day for a hot bowl of soup at Binder Park Zoo!
“Soup du Zoo" will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 11 am-1 pm at the Zoo, and you don’t have to get out of your car.
They’ll have eight delicious soups “to-go” for a $10 donation. Each order will include a 12 oz. serving of hot soup, crackers, bottled water, and a special treat – while supplies last! Guests can take-away their soup order or enjoy it at one of the picnic pavilions.
It’s being hosted by RE/MAX Perrett Associates and Binder Park Zoo with support from The Fire Hub, Finley’s Grill & Smokehouse, and Schlotzky’s. The RE/MAX hot air balloon tethered on site.
The 18th annual Soup Day fundraiser is a popular event organized by the RE/MAX team each year to support the community. This year, they’re revising it just a bit.
“The pandemic has affected us all both personally and professionally” stated a RE/MAX spokesperson, “and despite those challenges, it’s amazing to see the goodness and generosity of people in their desire to support the zoo. It’s been a privilege - and a lot of fun for our team to revise Soup Day into a safe and socially distanced fundraiser this year, and we are hoping for a great turnout.”
Volunteers will direct guests to the stations where they can place their orders and pick-up their selections without leaving their cars. Eight soup flavors will be available:
- Chicken Noodle
- Roasted Tomato Basil
- Cream of Potato with Bacon
- Beef Chili
- Butternut Squash
- Thai Chicken and Curry
- Fire Hub’s Roasted Tomato Basil
- Finley’s Beefy Tomato
The animals at the zoo need to be fed and cared for every day, and while they can’t eat soup - the great news is that you can!
Find more details on the Facebook event page, or by calling 269-968-6101.
All proceeds from Soup Day will benefit Binder Park Zoo. People may also provide additional support with an online donation at or with a check to:
RE/MAX Perrett Associates
317 E Columbia Ave
Battle Creek, MI 49017