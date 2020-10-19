It’s “Soup du Zoo” Wednesday at Binder Park Zoo

Just in time for a chilly fall day, “Soup for You!”   Wednesday is going to be cloudy and a little cool, and the perfect day for a hot bowl of soup at Binder Park Zoo!

“Soup du Zoo" will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 11 am-1 pm at the Zoo, and you don’t have to get out of your car.

They’ll have eight delicious soups “to-go” for a $10 donation. Each order will include a 12 oz. serving of hot soup, crackers, bottled water, and a special treat – while supplies last!  Guests can take-away their soup order or enjoy it at one of the picnic pavilions.

It’s being hosted by RE/MAX Perrett Associates and Binder Park Zoo with support from The Fire Hub, Finley’s Grill & Smokehouse, and Schlotzky’s.   The RE/MAX hot air balloon tethered on site.

The 18th annual Soup Day fundraiser is a popular event organized by the RE/MAX team each year to support the community.  This year, they’re revising it just a bit.

“The pandemic has affected us all both personally and professionally” stated a RE/MAX spokesperson, “and despite those challenges, it’s amazing to see the goodness and generosity of people in their desire to support the zoo. It’s been a privilege - and a lot of fun for our team to revise Soup Day into a safe and socially distanced fundraiser this year, and we are hoping for a great turnout.”

Volunteers will direct guests to the stations where they can place their orders and pick-up their selections without leaving their cars. Eight soup flavors will be available:

  • Chicken Noodle
  • Roasted Tomato Basil
  • Cream of Potato with Bacon
  • Beef Chili
  • Butternut Squash
  • Thai Chicken and Curry
  • Fire Hub’s Roasted Tomato Basil
  • Finley’s Beefy Tomato

The animals at the zoo need to be fed and cared for every day, and while they can’t eat soup - the great news is that you can!

Find more details on the Facebook event page, or by calling 269-968-6101.

All proceeds from Soup Day will benefit Binder Park Zoo. People may also provide additional support with an online donation at or with a check to:

RE/MAX Perrett Associates
317 E Columbia Ave
Battle Creek, MI 49017

Soup Day -Binder Park Zoo
