It’s the Last Calhoun County Electronics Recycling Event of 2021

Last spring, I took a trailer full of old TVs, computers, stereos, and other worthless junk to the recycling event on Kendall Street in Battle Creek, and it was a great feeling. I’d been hauling some of that stuff around for decades. I guess I wasn’t the only one. Holy cow, it was busy!

I got there just before 9 am and waited in line for more than an hour and a half. It was worth it though, and the staff and volunteers were great.

Calhoun County and the City of Battle Creek are teaming up for one final event like this on Saturday, August 28th, from 9 AM to Noon. Recyclers will converge at the Battle Creek Department of Public Works Building, 150 South Kendall Street, in Battle Creek.

I’d suggest getting there earlier like maybe 8:30 am. I came up Dickman Road and turned north on Kendall, past the Fire Hub but they directed me past the Public Works building, down a couple of streets, past Grand Trunk Avenue, and down to Lafayette Avenue. At that point, you turn left (west), and go all the way down to Angell Street, where you turn left (south), and down to Grand Trunk, where you turn left and head east back to Kendall Street. If I were bringing a new load on Saturday, I might just start at Angell Street and head east on Grand Trunk.

2021 Battle Creek Public Works Building-Google Maps

Battle Creek Electronics and Styrofoam Collection Items accepted:

Computers

Computer equipment

Laptops

LCD monitors

CRT monitors

Printers

Wires and cords

Computer peripherals

Copy/fax machines

Audiovisual equipment

Plasma televisions,

LCD televisions

Tube televisions

Game consoles

Stereo equipment

Lamps

Small kitchen appliances/electronics

Car batteries

Household batteries

Other items with a cord.

Accepted Styrofoam items:

Meat tray

Cup

Egg cartons

Clean to-go containers

#6 packing material

Medical coolers/carriers

Coolers

Bowls and plates

NO packing foam or packing peanuts

The Calhoun County Office of Community Development urges Calhoun County residents, who would like more information on these events and recycling opportunities countywide, to call the Community Development Office at 269-969-6395, visit our Facebook at Calhoun County Recycling, or check out our website at www.calhouncountyrecycling.com.