Jackson Murder Suspect Found On GR’s West Side

A man wanted for a triple homicide in Jackson on Sunday was apprehended on the west side Monday evening.

Zacharie Borton of Grand Rapids was arrested without incident Monday night at a residence in the 800 block of 3rd Street NW. Borton, who is originally from Grand Rapids, was wanted for the murders of three elderly men Sunday in Jackson.

He was arrested by the Michigan State Police's First District Fugitive Team, who had a search warrant for the residence.

“He was at the residence where the bodies were discovered and the vehicle was gone from the residence is believe to have been stolen”, Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette told WLNS TV News.

80-year-old Delmar Eugene Fraley, 70-year-old Edward John Kantzler and 70-year-old Michael George Pauli were found shot to death at their Jackson County residence. Borton, who it was believed was also living at that residence, was immediately identified as a prime suspect in the shooting.

Borton, who was also wanted by Grand Rapids Police, is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail pending arraignment, probably later today.

How law enforcement knew Borton might be at the 3rd Street residence is unknown. However, it is believed a vehicle stolen from the murder scene was located at the Grand Rapids address.

Prior to being caught, Borton was considered to be armed and dangerous, and had a long rap sheet with both local and state police, including past arrests for sexual assault.

Missy Cogsdill, a resident near the murder scene told WLNS TV the incident in Jackson County as shocking, “For the most part, this area is very calm and quite everyone gets along and we have good neighbors, its a happy community.”