Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing 21-Year-Old Man
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man with special needs after a drone and ground search is unsuccessful.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating
Jacob Kuyers. Jacob has special needs and walked away from a group home in the 9800 block of East G Avenue on Monday, October 18, 2021, around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office conducted a ground search and drone search before issuing a 'Child Missing' broadcast but have still been unable to locate Jacob.
Jacob was last seen wearing a gray shirt, red shorts, and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information on Jacob's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Reference Case #21-126398
View the missing person poster for Jacob Kuyers by clicking here