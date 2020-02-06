Jeff Foxworthy will be the headline act at this year's LaughFest signature event March 14. This morning on The Jojo Show, he admitted his benchmark bit 'You Know You're A Redneck When...' had its origins from something he saw in Michigan.

Foxworthy admitted the idea came to him from something he saw while performing in suburban Detroit way back in the '80s. That night when his comic friends were mocking him for being a redneck, Jeff threw back at them what he saw next door.

That night he went back to his hotel room and started crafting a bit called 'You Know You're A Redneck When...' The resulting book sold 4 million copies by the way. All because of a Livonia bowling alley.

Foxworthy also added that Michigan is 'an exporter of rednecks.'

Foxworthy is set to headline Laughfest's signature event March 14 at DeVos Place, tickets are available at laughfestgr.org.