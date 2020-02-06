Michigan’s U.S. Senators Vote “Guilty”

As the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment, Michigan’s two Democratic U. S. Senators voted in the minority in the attempt to convict the President. Both Democrat Debbie Stabenow and Democrat Gary Peters voted guilty on both of the articles of impeachment presented to the Senate by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Stabenow announced her intentions on Monday after House impeachment managers and White House lawyers made their closing arguments. The four-term senator said she would vote to convict Trump of two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Senator Stabenow claims the evidence proved President Trump illegally solicited election help from a foreign government.

Senator Gary Peters is in an unusual position. He’s one of only two senators running for re-election this year in a state the President won in 2016. Peters is facing a tough challenge from Republican John James. Senator Peters says the President’s legal team did not refute “compelling evidence” that the president put his own personal and political interests before the people of Michigan and the United States.