It's time to start saving the date because not only are people rolling out the Halloween event announcements, but we're also starting to see some Christmas events being planned. The annual Jingle Bling Craft & Vendor Show is returning to Battle Creek this year and they've already got a number of vendors this year already lined up, as they announced on their event page:

Welcome to our annual Jingle Bling Craft Show! We are so excited to have this event back on the books! This event will take place at Dexter Lake Church on Saturday, November, 20th from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Our show will feature a variety of over 100 vendors including tasty treats, handmade crafts, holiday gifts and so much more! Plan to join us for a day of shopping and find those perfect holiday gifts for everyone!

With the announcement, they are still looking for more vendors to take part in the event and already have over a dozen vendors signed up. Here's who they have booked as of October 1st: