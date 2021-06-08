Joe Biden Insults The Family of Veterans Who Died And Served On D-Day

Remember all the fake mainstream media stories, and I call them stories because that is exactly what they were, about President Trump calling military service people losers and other names. Not one person put their name to those stories it was always sourced by anonymous people. Those stories were meant to foul people who are not critical thinkers into believing that President Trump disrespects those same military men and women he fought hard and won more money for their budgets.

When it appears it is Joe Biden who is into disrespecting the military and the people who serve and served in them. Remember when he called military men and women who were forced to go to one of his speech’s “stupid bastards”:

There certainly is no video proof of President Trump saying anything the left accuses him of is there?

Now Biden on the 77th anniversary of D-Day last Sunday, June 6th, did not make an appearance, did not put out a statement and could not even spend 10 seconds to Tweet a thank you or remembrance for their service or a thank you to the family members of those who served and died that day.

What a guy.

I can understand him not remembering but his staff I think not. His non-recognition of the anniversary of D-Day was done on purpose. It was a dog whistle (sound familiar to you) to all of the military haters in his Party starting with the suicide squad and apparently ending with him.

The Washington Times reported that Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked his Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

“Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump all commemorated D-Day anniversaries on D-Day, on the D-Day anniversary...Why didn’t President Biden?”

Her response was:

“Well, I can tell you that certainly his value for the role that men who served on D-Day and the memory of them, the families who have kept their memories alive over the course of years on this day is something the president has spoke to many, many times in the past”

Jen, he and his staff, including you valued the “men who served on D-Day and the memory of them” so much that you just completely forgot about the anniversary?

The picture on this piece is from June 06, 2019, when President Trump honored the U.S. veterans of the Battle of Normandy during the main ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied D-Day invasion of Normandy at Normandy American Cemetery near Colleville-Sur-Mer, France.

An interesting contrast wouldn’t you say?

