Biden Goes Pure Michigan

President Joe Biden will be in Michigan pitching his infrastructure plan today. Biden will be in Howell and visiting a training facility for the International Union of Operating Engineers.

The president is trying to drum up support for his Build Back Better plan. He's looking to bolster the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the larger package which is meant to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Moderate and progressive democrats have disagreed about the size of the social spending package.

Michigan has been a popular stop for Biden in his first year in office. He's made visits to the Pfizer facility in Portage, the Ford Rouge Plant in Dearborn at a cherry farm in Traverse City.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said,

"We're going to a state and a part of the state that could benefit from all of these packages because they're hugely popular. Whether you're Democrat, a Republican, an independent, people don't think of their roads as partisan for good reason, nor do they think [that] their childcare is partisan."

Some people are surprised that Biden chose Howell, which is in Livingston County, where he only got 38% of votes in the 2020 election.

The president is expected to land at the Capital Region International Airport at 1:20 p.m. and speak around 3:30 p.m. He will appear with Rep. Elissa Slotkin. Portions of M-59 will be closed between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

The last member of the Biden administration to visit the county was Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff a year ago.