16-Year-Old Girl Missing from Grand Rapids Since March 1, 2022

Police in Grand Rapids are searching for a missing teen.

Get our free mobile app

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department are searching for a missing 16-year-old. Joenna Ross has not been seen or heard from since March 1, 2022, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Joenna is described as a 16-year-old Black female, standing 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Joenna could possibly still be in the Grand Rapids area or may have traveled to a different city within Michigan.

Anyone with information on Joenna's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...