Looks Like a Lighthouse: This $2.5 Million Fennville Estate Overlooks Lake Michigan
If you've ever wanted to live in a lighthouse, this property located in Southwest Michigan is probably as close as you'll ever get to the real thing! The home, designed and owned by architect John Tilton, sits on a private beach along Lake Michigan in Fennville.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1984 and sits atop 2.8 acres in Allegan County. This three-story property is tucked away, nestled among private woodlands along Plummerville Creek.
One of the most stunning features of this home is the views! There is a two-story crow's nest that guarantees fabulous sunset views over Lake Michigan, in addition to a solarium located off the main living space. According to the listing, all the windows in the crow's nest, solarium, and all-around and arch windows were replaced as recently as 2020 and are insulated.
Other unique aspects of the home to note are the multiple balconies, teal-colored spiral staircase that runs throughout the home's entire three floors, and the fact that the home also includes a dumbwaiter-- how convenient!
If you don't love water, then this is not the home for you. Plummerville Creek which runs along the property is a spring-fed trout stream and the home is located only steps from the shores of your 200+ feet of water frontage private beach along Lake Michigan.
Imagine watching the storms roll across the lake from the comfort of your solarium or covered balcony, and I imagine the sunsets would be just as breathtaking! If you purchased the home, what would you choose to do with the space in the crow's nest? I think it would make a stunning yoga studio or reading room.