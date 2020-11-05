Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judges in Georgia and Michigan have quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits, undercutting a campaign legal strategy aimed at attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean President Donald Trump’s defeat.

The rulings came Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, the Trump campaign won an appellate ruling to get party and campaign observers closer to election workers who are processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. But the order did not affect the counting of ballots that is proceeding in Pennsylvania. Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer called the Republican legal challenges meritless.