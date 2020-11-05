Update: FOUND! Located & Safe

Update: FOUND! He has been located & is safe.

See the original story below

A 14-year-old Kalamazoo boy has been missing since Tuesday, November 3.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kalamazoo. Justin Mickaels' family has suffered numerous losses in recent years and his family is concerned for his well being.

The photo of Justin above was taken less than 24-hours before he went missing.

Justin is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with black curly hair, and hazel eyes. His eyes can appear more brown or more green depending on the lighting. Justin was last seen wearing jogging pants and a black t-shirt with a picture of a wolf on the front of it.

Anyone with information on Justin's whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

