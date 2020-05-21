Dogs Removed From Kalamazoo Home Suspected Of Dog Fighting

A Kalamazoo home was searched for evidence of dog fighting and ten dogs were removed after being found in deplorable conditions in the backyard.

On May 16, a Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement officer viewed evidence of suspected dog fighting during a visit to a home in the 400 block of East Frank Street. The officer was alerted to possible dog fighting while following up on a lead provided by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety about barking dogs at the residence.

Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement (KCASE), along with Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) officers executed the search warrant with assistance from a forensics detective from KDPS and the Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS).

Dogs, roosters, and hens were found in what was described as "deplorable conditions" in the backyard of the property, as well as more dogs inside the home. Ten pit bull-type dogs were removed. Other physical evidence and dogfighting equipment were found and removed from the property. It is unknown if the birds were part of the suspected animal fighting activities.

No arrests were made. The investigation remains ongoing. Criminal charges are expected to be filed in connection with this case by KCASE.

In the state of Michigan, dog fighting is a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison, community service of 500-1000 hours, and possible fines of $5,000 to $50,000.

If you suspect animals are being used for fighting, please contact your local law enforcement agency.