The Kalamazoo Lassies were a crucial part of the A.A.G.P.B.L, and the last World Champions the league ever saw. When millions of men were drafted during World War II, over 600 women joined 10 different teams in a league that spanned from1943 to 1954. In 1992, the classic film, A League of Their Own starring Tom Hanks, Bill Pullman, Gina Davis & Madonna too the world by storm and became a film that would fictionally capture what it was like for these young women, who certainly saved pro baseball.

The Kalamazoo Growlers wanted to end the month with the announcement that for one game, they'll be changing their name to the Kalamazoo Lassies, on Friday, July 6th at Homer Stryker Field. A Board Member from the AAGPBL, Carol Sheldon, expressed her excitement and gratitude while making the announcement:

The Lassies were such an important part in women’s sport history. They were part of the first ever professional women’s team sport. The players didn’t realize the impact their story would have on the evolution of women’s sports. They broke the glass ceiling not only for sports but opening the door for women in the workplace.

Now the even sweeter part of the game. After the game is played, the jerseys will be auctioned off to fans interested in owning a remake of the classic take on the Kalamazoo Lassie’s jersey. This will truly be a one of a kind jersey which will benefit the YMCA of Kalamazoo and a one of a kind game.

Additionally, the Growlers are partnering with MANN+HUMMEL on A League of Their Own night, as they have also made it a mission to empower women in the community.