Kalamazoo Police are looking for your help in finding out who fired shots into an apartment building on Burdick Street on Tuesday afternoon. Police don't have much to go on, other than photos of the Chevy Impala used in the shooting.

Captain Craig Habel of the Criminal Investigations Division says it happened at about 5:41pm inthe 3000 Block of South Burdick Street, just north of Cork Street.

Responding officers found a tenant hiding in their apartment trying to avoid the gunfire.

No one was stuck by the gunfire. Police say the evidence located on scene and through video surveillance depicts a deliberate act by a single male, who intentionally shot into an apartment complex building.

The KDPS Crime lab responded and processed the scene. 19 casings were recovered. The casings were from two different firearms with one of them being from an assault rifle. The crime lab investigation revealed that 9 bullets had entered 4 different apartments within the building. These rounds traveled through bedrooms, bathrooms, and one bullet was found lodged in a refrigerator.

At this time no suspect has been identified. The shooter was described as a male wearing a white t-shirt. The shooter left in a gold colored impala with a spoiler.

Suspect Vehicle-KDPS photo