Kalamazoo Police Identify Battle Creek Man Killed in Shootout with Officers

More details have been released related to a fatal police-involved shooting that happened in Kalamazoo over the weekend, including the identity of the man who was shot and killed by officers.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety held a press conference Monday afternoon, which included video of the incident at an apartment in the 1000 block of S. Westnedge Ave. Sunday morning. They also identified 33-year-old Nicholas Conklin of Battle Creek who was killed in a shootout with officers.

Police officers had responded to the area at around 10:40 a.m. to follow up on an investigation into suspected criminal activity related to a stolen vehicle. They later learned that Conklin had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

After they arrived, Conklin fired gunshots inside the apartment. He later came out, firing more gunshots in the general direction of the officers. One of the officers returned fire, striking Conklin who later died at the scene. That officer has been placed on a standard paid administrative leave while the Michigan State Police conduct an independent investigation into the incident. The Kalamazoo Department of Public safety says they are also conducting their own internal investigation into the shooting.

Among Conklin's previous run-ins with the law are two domestic assault charges, one in Calhoun County that occurred just a week ago on March 15 and another from September of 2021. He also had a warrant related to tampering with an electronic monitoring device.