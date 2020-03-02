Kalamazoo Public Safety Investigate After 19-Year-Old Was Shot

The suspect in a Saturday night shooting remains at large and Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are investigating the incident that left a 19-year-old shot.

On Saturday, February 29, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Kalamazoo Public

Safety Officers were made aware of a gunshot victim that had just arrived at Bronson Hospital by private vehicle. The victim stated he had been shot in the 1400-block of Portage Road.

Several officers responded to that area to locate the scene of the crime, to identify potential witnesses and to recover any evidence. The victim, a 19-year-old male Kalamazoo resident, was treated and released from the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, limited suspect information was provided by witnesses. After the shooting, the unidentified suspect was observed fleeing the scene in a white mid-size SUV. The vehicle was last observed heading north on Portage Road.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.