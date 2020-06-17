Karl Manke Gets His Barber’s License Back

Karl Manke, the barbershop owner who stood up to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, won a huge victory today when Michigan reinstated his license to cut hair. Mr. Manke, nicknamed “America’s barber” for his courage, was harassed for months by Gov. Whitmer and her cronies for the crime of fighting to save the business he built with his time and sweat. His license was revoked, and he was threatened with jail time for exercising his First Amendment rights.

The Bureau of Professional Licensing filed a motion June 15 to dissolve the summary suspension, with the assertion that “an imminent threat to the public health, safety, and welfare does not currently exist” that requires the move to continue, per an order by Administrative Law Judge Stephen B. Goldstein.

“I am glad the state now acknowledges that Mr. Manke is not a threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare and that it is not necessary to continue the suspension of his licenses,” said David A. Kallman, Manke’s attorney. “Karl is now free to cut hair and pursue his livelihood without any unjust interference.”

Manke still faces a court date next week on misdemeanor criminal charges for violation of the order.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; Karl is what a true American hero looks like,” said Erik Kiilunen, leader of the “All Business is Essential” campaign. Erik has been campaigning on behalf of Mr. Manke and all business owners who were forced under threat of prosecution by the governor to put their lives on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Karl never should have had his license taken away by the corrupt state in the first place,” said Erik. “Good people need to stand fast against the corrupt politicians in Lansing. We don’t need their permission to live. They need our permission to act. It is time we reasserted ourselves and put our foot on the neck of corrupt overreaching government.”