Kent County Man Missing after Walking into Wooded Area

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man with medical issues who has been missing since Saturday night.

Family members of 37-year-old Joffre Butler say he left at night and walked into a wooded area near his home in Algoma Township near the area of NE Summit Avenue and 14 Mile Road in Kent County. He left without his shoes, socks, a phone, or glasses. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Get our free mobile app

Joffre suffers from multiple medical issues including schizophrenia and depression. Joffre is described as a white male, standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall, with brown hair and a beard. He has a thin build.

Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff's Office

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is still actively searching for Joffre and is asking for the public to call if they have seen him.

Algoma Township is located north of Rockford and South of Cedar Springs. It is just east of US-131.

Anyone who sees Joffre or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100 or call Kent County Dispatch Authority at 616-336-3113. Reference Case# 21-127081